For us, European Union is close partner - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

For us, the European Union is a close partner, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel, Trend reports.

"I am very glad to host today President Charles Michel. We had very productive and long discussions about our cooperation, our plans and our achievements. I think the visit of President Michel to Azerbaijan is a good indication of our partnership.

For us, the European Union is a close partner. We have been working in different areas for many years. The agenda is very broad. A strong political context which we have, of course, creates a very good foundation for diversification of our cooperation," the head of state said.