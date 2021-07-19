Opening of all communications in region will enable Azerbaijan to have unimpeded access to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

The opening of all communications in the region will enable Azerbaijan to have unimpeded access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an integral part of it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel, Trend reports.

"At the same time, the construction of railways to the Armenian border has begun. The construction of a highway to the Armenian border has also begun. We must build more than 100 kilometers of highways and railways in our territory to the territory of Armenia. In the territory of Armenia, it is only about 40 kilometers. All communications in the region must be opened in parallel. This will allow Armenia the opportunity to have a railway connection with Russia and Iran. This gives Azerbaijan additional access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and four countries of the region – Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkey – strongly support this approach. Thus, we must receive a positive response from Armenia, but this response should not be selective. As I said, all communications must be opened at the same time and there should be no discrimination in this regard. Of course, from now on predictability, stability and security in the region will become a reality. This is what we want," the head of state said.