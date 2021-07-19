There is opportunity to come to common denominator to strengthen infrastructure - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

I have the impression that there is an opportunity to come to a common denominator to strengthen infrastructure, President of the European Council Charles Michel said during a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"We believe that the European Union, in turn, should promote mutual contacts within the framework of regional partnership. To this end, in order to understand the different positions, I discussed details of these issues with the Armenian authorities yesterday and with the President of Azerbaijan today. I have the impression that there is an opportunity to come to a common denominator to strengthen infrastructure. Of course, there are other opinions and concerns, and they need to be clarified. In this way, we want to promote dialogue and mutual understanding not only with Armenia, but also with other relevant countries. Thus, we can support efforts to establish contacts. I do hope that I will also discuss this issue with the Georgian authorities tomorrow," he said.