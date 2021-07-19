Some French politicians hobnob with Armenian community - Israeli expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Some French politicians hobnob with the Armenian community, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel told Trend on July 19.

According to Finkel, as a rule, subjectivity and personal interests exist in world politics instead of objectivity.

"Therefore, it’s not surprising that France is currently conducting various negotiations with Armenian diplomats, and is trying both in France and in New York (US), where the UN headquarters is located, to delegitimize the trilateral statement on Karabakh concluded on November 10, 2020 [between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia’s prime minister to end the second Karabakh war],” he said.

The expert stressed that there is a large, influential, wealthy Armenian community in France, with which some French politicians hobnob.

"Then, of course, they will take a pro-Armenian position, support Armenia, do everything they can in exchange for ‘buns and pies’ from the Armenian community inside France, and give out their statements, their one-sided, subjective and one-sided support for Armenia as a real peak of ‘objectivity and a balanced position’. All this will take place because there is no limit to this hypocrisy, arrogance and duplicity,” concluded Finkel.