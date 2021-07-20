EU deeply concerned over recent developments on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

The European Union (EU) expressed deep concern over the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Trend reports referring to EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar’s message on Twitter.

“Deeply worrying developments continue on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border,” Klaar tweeted. “Reiterate our call for restraint and separation of forces and constructive engagement on border issues before new casualties are registered. EU stands ready to assist the sides.”