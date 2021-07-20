Russian deputy FM, co-chairs of OSCE MG discuss Karabakh issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

A meeting was held in Russia's Moscow city between Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Karabakh conflict on July 20, Trend reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The topical issues of the Karabakh settlement were discussed during the conversation, taking into account the agreements among the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia dated November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.