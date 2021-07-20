Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

Politics 20 July 2021 21:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

On July 20, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a telephone conversation.

The ministers exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid al Adha and wished the peoples and countries of peace, prosperity and prosperity, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and regional security.


