Two people injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district (UPDATE)

Two people were hit a mine in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district (previously liberated from Armenian occupation) in the evening of July 21, the Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

The prosecutor's office received information about the detonation of two people by an anti-personnel mine in Khojaly.

It was found that Tahir Mahmudov and Yasin Mehraliyev were blown up by a mine, employees of a company conducting construction work in the district. They received injuries of varying severity.

The Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.