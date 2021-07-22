EC president's visit to Azerbaijan essential for Azerbaijan-EU relations - Ukrainian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The visit of President of the European Council (EC) Charles Michel to Azerbaijan is of great positive importance for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, Ukrainian scientist, Doctor of Law, Professor Alexander Merezhko told Trend.

“It especially testifies to the great interest of the EU in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a dynamically developing, economically strong, and promising state. It is quite natural that European politicians show a growing interest,” said Merezhko.

The expert believes that Azerbaijan may well claim the status of an associated EU member and conclude a corresponding agreement with the EU.

He also noted that a number of states close to Azerbaijan, primarily Ukraine and Georgia, are striving for EU membership.

According to the Ukrainian expert, the better the economic and political relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, the better for the region as a whole.

“This is a kind of guarantee for the economic development of the South Caucasus region and the strengthening of its stability and security. I believe in the prospect that the states of the region, including, of course, Azerbaijan may sooner or later become part of the EU,” added Merezhko.