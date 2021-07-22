Azerbaijani president arrives in Naftalan district, visits monument to national leader
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Trend:
As part of his trip to the western part of the country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the city of Naftalan.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city center.
