Azerbaijani president visits monument of Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Trend:
As part of his trip to the western part of the country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Goranboy district.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goranboy.
Latest
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy (PHOTO)
Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, another 40 crore still vulnerable to infection: Government
Azerbaijani president views activity of Chovdar integrated regional processing area of AzerGold in Dashkasan district
Azerbaijan, Russia discussing intensification of railway transportation between Far East and Caspian region