All work done on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - approved, supported by people, president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan provides its public with regular updates on the work going on [on the liberated lands], and all the work done there is approved and supported by the people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“Of course, people from those regions, former IDPs are involved in implementation of these projects, and their opinions are taken into account. Only eight months have passed since the war, but see how much work is being done. Of course, we have to deal with de-mining in the first place, and we are doing that. It takes a lot of time and money. Unfortunately, about 150 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or injured because of landmines since the war ended,” Azerbaijani president added.

“The fact that landmine maps are not provided to Azerbaijan and are provided on certain conditions is another act of immorality and dishonesty on the part of Armenia, an approach that runs counter to normal human behavior," said the president.

"This is another manifestation of the hatred and hostility of the Armenian leadership towards us. Because there are no grounds for not giving landmine maps to us. The war is over. We have won the war. Armenia was defeated and has had to come to terms with this defeat, we forced it to do so. What is the goal behind not giving landmine maps to us? They want more Azerbaijanis to die, more people to be disabled. If this is not animosity, then what is it? This shows their nature yet again,” the head of state said.