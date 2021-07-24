Azerbaijan succeeded to have its agenda adopted on border with Armenia - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

In the post-war period, Azerbaijan worked quickly and actively, was able to achieve the adoption of its agenda, and work is proceeding on the basis of this agenda today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

"We have succeeded in having our agenda adopted in the territories under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces and around them, in the political plane on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Not a single step was accidental. Every step was based on a thought-out program," he said.

"During the war, I thought about the post-war period and further steps. I was absolutely sure that we would win. I was absolutely sure and said that no-one could stop us, not a single force. There was no going back. But the post-war period is also full of great challenges, and we are going through it with great skill. I can say that the agenda for the post-war period has been largely drawn up by us. Of course, on the condition of constant contacts with neighboring countries and taking into account their concerns, but all this work is also taking place on the basis of our agenda," he noted.

"I have already noted the scale of the restoration work, so I do not want to return to that. At the same time, we are currently implementing major social programs for martyr families. By the end of this year, 3,000 families of martyrs and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war will be provided with apartments. Just imagine – 3,000. A total of 1,300 have already been provided, and this area is also in the spotlight,” President Aliyev said.

“On the diplomatic front: the European Union, the United States of America, neighboring countries – Turkey, Iran, Georgia, the Muslim world, the Non-Aligned Movement – all these contacts are developing in a positive direction. Today, we are shaping the political agenda of Armenia to a certain extent. I cannot say that this is a large extent, but a certain extent, and this is reality. Armenia cannot form even 0.1 percent of our agenda, but we are shaping a certain political agenda in Armenia, and our opportunities will gradually expand. We have included the word “Zangazur Corridor” in the political lexicon," he said.

"Leading media not only of the region but also of the whole world speak and write about the Zangazur corridor. Why? We have done this through regular effort, and this is already a reality. We sent an agenda to Armenia – a peace treaty. Let them say that they don’t want it, that they are refusing. I have said many times and am saying again: we are ready to start negotiations. Is the war over? It is. Do you want peace, Armenia? Apparently you do. Then why not sign a peace treaty? Recognize our territorial integrity, let a peace treaty be signed and the delimitation of borders resolved," said the president.

"Notice that our agenda on this issue overlaps with that of the European Union, Turkey and Russia. They are talking about the need for carrying out delimitation work, and so are we. What does Armenia say? It says no and let Azerbaijan leave our lands. We are on our own land. We have created a new reality, and not only in the Karabakh zone. The new agenda leaves out the status issue, the word “Nagorno-Karabakh” is not used. We had to achieve this. These issues did not arise by themselves, they did not fall from the sky. Why? Courage, determination, correct steps and offensive policy," President Aliyev said.

"Earlier I spoke about offensive diplomacy, it is in place, but now there is an offensive policy in general. And Armenia will have to reckon with this and accept new realities – whether it wants it or not. It must never forget that the iron fist is in place,” the head of state said.