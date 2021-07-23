Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Malaysia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to recall, Qaley Allahverdiyev, from the post of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Brunei Darussalam on July 23.

President Aliyev also signed an order to appoint Irfan Davudov as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia.