Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Malaysia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to recall, Qaley Allahverdiyev, from the post of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Brunei Darussalam on July 23.
President Aliyev also signed an order to appoint Irfan Davudov as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia.
Latest
Indian Cabinet approves central university, multipurpose infrastructure development corporation in Ladakh
We support India’s bid to the UN Security Council as a permanent member: UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid
India has been always first responder in times of need for Maldives, says UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW)