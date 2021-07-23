Armenia’s attempts to aggravate situation in region by firing at Azerbaijani positions – unacceptable – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Armenia’s attempts to aggravate the situation in the region by firing at the Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made this statement in connection with the Armenian side’s firing of the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border in Kalbajar district, Trend reports on July 23.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border in Kalbajar district on July 23, as a result of which an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed.

“The Armenian side’s regular recent provocations, the attempts to aggravate the situation in the region by shelling the Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable and Armenia is responsible for the development of such a situation,” the message said.

“Azerbaijan reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its territorial integrity within the international borders, as well as to ensure peace and security in the region,” the message said. “May Allah rest the soul of our martyr."