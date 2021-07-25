Azerbaijan army positions subjected to fire in direction of Kalbajar district - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

On July 25, at about 15:30, Armenian armed forces units in the positions located near Yukhari Shorzha village of the Basarkechar region using sniper rifle and assault rifle periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zeylik village of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

The opposing side was suppressed by return fire.