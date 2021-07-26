Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to appoint, Rashad Mammadov, as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkey on July 26, Trend reports.
Prior to that, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also signed an order to recall Khazar Ibrahim from the post of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkey.
