Azerbaijan appoints new permanent representative to int’l organizations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to appoint, Galib Israfilov, as the permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN office in Geneva and other international organizations.
Earlier, Vagif Sadigov was recalled from this post upon another order of the president.
Latest
US Secretary of State Blinken likely to meet PM Modi next week; focus on Afghanistan, human rights issues
Azerbaijani-Russian economic ties withstood test of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 - Russian ambassador (Interview)