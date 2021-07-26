Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Latvia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to appoint Elnur Sultanov to the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Latvia.
Earlier, Javanshir Akhundov was recalled from this post upon another order of the president.
