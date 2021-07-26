Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

A number of provisions of the trilateral statements adopted by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 have been implemented, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports on July 26.

“Moreover, some provisions are being implemented,” the Azerbaijani minister added. “However, the destructive position being taken by Armenia prevents full implementation.”

The minister drew attention to a number of points related to the non-constructive position of Armenia.

“One of the extremely important points is the threat of mines,” Bayramov added. “Despite the cessation of military operations, mines continue to pose a threat.”

“If military operations have ended an agreement was reached, minefield maps must be handed over,” the minister said. “But the Armenian side does not do it."