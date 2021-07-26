Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A number of provisions of the trilateral statements adopted by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 have been implemented, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports on July 26.

“However, Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation,” he said.

“One of the extremely important points is the threat of mines,” Bayramov added. “Despite the cessation of military operations, mines continue to pose a threat.”

“If military operations have ended and an agreement was reached, minefield maps must be handed over,” the minister said. “But the Armenian side does not do it."

“During six months after the adoption of the tripartite statement, Armenia denied the availability of maps of minefields,” the Azerbaijani minister said. “However, after the intervention of international organizations, it gave out some maps. Why were only some maps given? As a result, more than 150 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and wounded."

The minister stressed that the restoration of communications is also an important point stipulated by the trilateral statements.

"In this regard, a separate trilateral statement was adopted in January 2021, a working group was created,” Bayramov said. “We have had hope but Armenia still does not show constructive position on this issue and by making contradictory statements, damages this process."

The minister stressed that Armenia is taking contradictory steps on the issue of border delimitation as well.