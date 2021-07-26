Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged firing and fighting in the Lachin corridor, Khojavand and Nakhchivan has no basis, Trend reports citing Ministry of Defense of Azerbiajan
Latest
Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD
Azerbaijan to issue appropriate certificate to persons with contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination
Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM
US Secretary of State Blinken likely to meet PM Modi next week; focus on Afghanistan, human rights issues