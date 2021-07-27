Baku hosts trilateral meeting of parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan (UPDATE)

Politics 27 July 2021 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

details added (first version posted on 15:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

A trilateral meeting of the delegations of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan is being held in the Parliament of Azerbaijan in Baku, Trend reports.

The adoption of the Baku Declaration is expected at the meeting.

The declaration will cover issues of strengthening cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, further strengthening the political ties of the three countries, etc.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch direct flights on new route
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch direct flights on new route
Azerbaijan eyes to expand production of GAZ cars at Azermash platform
Azerbaijan eyes to expand production of GAZ cars at Azermash platform
Ganja Automobile Plant, Russian KAMAZ to build service center in Azerbaijan
Ganja Automobile Plant, Russian KAMAZ to build service center in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops on July 27 Business 16:01
Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration Politics 15:56
Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan creating trilateral co-op platform Politics 15:56
Russia, US implementing agreements reached at Geneva summit to some degree - Kremlin Russia 15:52
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman Politics 15:44
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of CNC pipe-cutting machine Tenders 15:34
Baku hosts trilateral meeting of parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan Politics 15:32
Azerbaijanis living abroad arrive in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 15:30
EU says it is on track for 70% vaccination target by end summer Europe 15:27
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AKP (Interview) (PHOTO) Politics 15:26
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 27 Society 15:23
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations Business 15:22
Iran promotes PastoCoVac vaccine, awaits for WHO evaluation Society 15:22
Azerbaijan confirms 468 more COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries Society 15:15
Iran continues crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency mining Business 15:11
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion Society 15:07
Iran provides hefty sum in assistance to knowledge-based companies Finance 14:59
Gas production differences at Azerbaijan’s Bahar field: q-o-q review Oil&Gas 14:55
Russia’s bank to support projects for supply of high-tech products, services to Azerbaijan Finance 14:47
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan discloses income, expenses in 1H2021 Finance 14:44
Iran prioritizes supply of power to cement, steel sectors Business 14:40
Trading construction material at Tehran Stock Exchange increases prices - minister Business 14:39
Enagas reveals volume of expected return on investments in TAP Oil&Gas 14:26
TAP’s average utilization reaches 78% Oil&Gas 14:23
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch direct flights on new route Transport 14:22
Iran to suspend operations of several airports on presidential inauguration day Business 14:20
Cargo transported between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan surges despite pandemic Business 14:16
Teachers in Iran to be vaccinated as country prepares to re-open schools Society 14:15
Azerbaijan eyes to expand production of GAZ cars at Azermash platform Transport 14:10
Japanese corporation interested in implementation of joint energy projects with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:56
TAP reaches highest nomination at interconnection point Kipoi Oil&Gas 13:52
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 27 Georgia 13:52
Ganja Automobile Plant, Russian KAMAZ to build service center in Azerbaijan Economy 13:50
Oil and gas majors to see capital expenditure fall in 2021 by over 3% Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by chairman of National Assembly of Pakistan (PHOTO) Politics 13:35
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by governor of US state of Oklahoma (PHOTO) Politics 13:32
Azerbaijani ministry registers new domain names ICT 13:28
Russia 1Q2021 trade with Azerbaijan exceeds pre-pandemic indicators Economy 13:24
SOCAR AQS considering possibility of investing in Ukrainian subsoil Oil&Gas 13:19
Iran to change stock market fluctuation range Business 13:13
Serbia, Azerbaijan should have JVs to ensure successful economic co-op, says minister (Exclusive) Business 13:03
Turkey's export of chemicals to Kazakhstan up Kazakhstan 13:00
Serbia building interconnector to join Southern Gas Corridor – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:59
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance on its liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 12:52
Austria increases import of Turkish cars Business 12:48
Another meeting held in Baku between ruling parties of Turkey and Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:41
USAID to launch program for securing Georgia’s energy future Georgia 12:39
Treasury raises income supplement for elderly Israel 12:37
Gulf rebound set as Saudi Arabia, UAE seen topping 4% growth in 2022 Arab World 12:36
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in trade turnover with EAEU Uzbekistan 12:36
Intel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025 US 12:33
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish Grand National Assembly chairman (PHOTO) Politics 12:30
Russian 'Security Code' company eyes to establish JV in Azerbaijan ICT 12:27
969 new COVID-19 cases identified in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 12:24
More than 219,000 foreign citizens visited Tajikistan in H1 2021 Tajikistan 12:22
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover Business 12:17
Serbia showing interest in Southern Gas Corridor to diversify supply sources - minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 12:13
French MPs outraged by consequences of Armenian vandalism - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:09
ROSEKSIMBANK notes importance of dev't of Azerbaijani-Russian relations Finance 12:01
Khazar Consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan for purchase of paraffin inhibitors Tourism 11:48
China increases exports to Kazakhstan despite global pandemic Business 11:47
Uzbekistan to receive Moderna vaccine from US Uzbekistan 11:43
PETRONAS Carigali in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance services Tenders 11:41
Unemployment Rate Inches Down Thanks To Rural India: Think Tank Other News 11:36
India Appreciates UN Security Council's Role In Countering Terrorism Other News 11:36
Indian GDP growth expected to be 8.8-9% in FY22: Care Ratings Other News 11:35
Indian Govt prepares portal to speed up Rs 2.5 trn-plus asset monetisation drive Other News 11:34
Big part of Rs 3.4 lakh crore petroleum cess used for free vaccine, poor: Hardeep Puri Other News 11:34
Polymetal decreases gold equivalent production due to planned declines in Kazakhstan, Russia Business 11:27
Azerbaijan organizes trip to Shusha for compatriots living abroad Politics 11:13
Turkmenistan increases manufacturing of food products Business 11:11
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:06
USAID aims to assist Uzbekistan to meet its national energy priorities (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy boiler, pumps Tenders 11:01
Azerbaijan ready to provide entrepreneurs with platform based on cluster development Business 11:00
Georgia sees decrease in Construction Cost Index Construction 10:55
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 10:53
Too early to talk about opening ROSEKSIMBANK's office in Azerbaijan - chairman Finance 10:40
Precious metals manufacturing up in Kazakhstan Business 10:38
Tajikistan increases water inflow to interstate canal with Kazakhstan Business 10:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 27 Finance 10:24
ROSEKSIMBANK to present competitive, profitable offers of Russian companies in Azerbaijan Economy 10:23
Turkmenistan increases tomato export Business 10:20
Kazakhstan reports twofold decrease in trade with India Business 10:11
Baku hosts meeting of heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish ruling parties' youth organizations Politics 10:10
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for electrical materials Tenders 10:09
Italian Eni to consider new subsoil use projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:59
Azerbaijani gov't confirms project to create 'smart' lighting throughout Baku Economy 09:57
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 09:38
Azerbaijan plans to double non-oil exports by 2025 Business 09:38
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 27 Uzbekistan 09:37
Kuwait cancels decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, from Tuesday Arab World 09:29
Russia, Thailand looking at mutual recognition of vaccination certificates Russia 09:22
Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban Europe 09:18
Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment US 09:16
Azerbaijan discloses data on payments in insurance market in 1H2021 Finance 09:04
Over 2,100 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week World 08:52
S.Korea, DPRK restore communication hotlines Other News 08:28
Sight of Azerbaijan's destroyed historical heritage left very painful impression - French MP (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 08:00
Daily COVID-19 case count at 6,797 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:40
All news