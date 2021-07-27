Baku hosts trilateral meeting of parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan (UPDATE)
details added (first version posted on 15:32)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
A trilateral meeting of the delegations of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan is being held in the Parliament of Azerbaijan in Baku, Trend reports.
The adoption of the Baku Declaration is expected at the meeting.
The declaration will cover issues of strengthening cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, further strengthening the political ties of the three countries, etc.
