Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
The parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Baku Declaration following the trilateral meeting, Trend reports on July 27.
