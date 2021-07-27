Governor of Oklahoma to visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Governor of the US State of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt will visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Trend reports.

Stitt made the statement during the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 27 in Baku.

Stitt expressed hope that his visit to Zangilan district would create opportunity to get closely familiarized with the “green energy” and “smart village” projects Azerbaijan is implementing in those areas.