Governor of Oklahoma to visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
Governor of the US State of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt will visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Trend reports.
Stitt made the statement during the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 27 in Baku.
Stitt expressed hope that his visit to Zangilan district would create opportunity to get closely familiarized with the “green energy” and “smart village” projects Azerbaijan is implementing in those areas.
Latest
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AK Parti (Interview) (PHOTO)
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion