Armenian Armed Forces fire at Azerbaijani positions in direction of Kalbajar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the territory of Zeylik and Yukhary Ayrim villages of Kalbajar district on July 27 at 16:00 (GMT+4) from the positions located on the territory of Yukhary Shorja and Zerkend villages of Basarkechar district by using sniper rifles, machine guns, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The shelling by the opposing side was suppressed as a result of the return fire.

There are no victims among the Azerbaijani servicemen.