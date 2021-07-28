Next meeting of parliamentarians of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan to be held in Islamabad (PHOTO)

Details added:(first version posted on 09:45)

The next meeting of representatives of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan will be held in Islamabad in 2022, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports.

Sentop made the statement during a conference in Azerbaijan's Ganja city on July 28.

He noted that this format will contribute to the development of relations between the three fraternal states.

Sentop said the heads of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan can also create a trilateral format.