Tension remains between Armenia, Azerbaijan in direction of Kalbajar UPDATE 2

Details added, first version posted 10:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains tense in the direction of Kalbajar district, Trend reports on July 28 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry noted that the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army to suppress the provocation, started at night on July 28 by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar region, are being continued.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took relevant steps to neutralize the firing points of the opposing side.

"The news about alleged damage of civilian facilities in the territory of Armenia is false. Armenia, following its traditions, continues to spread false information to confuse the Armenian public and the international community," the ministry said.

The Ministry called on Armenia to refrain from provocations and deliberate aggravation of the situation on the state border of the two countries and to start negotiations on the delimitation of the state border in a civil manner.

"We reaffirm that Armenia bears full responsibility for the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. Currently, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation in this direction," the ministry said.

To ensure the inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all provocations committed by Armenia will continue to be resolutely prevented, the ministry added.