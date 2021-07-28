Armenian side does not comply with terms of ceasefire - Azerbaijan's MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
Trend:
The Armenian side does not comply with the terms of the ceasefire, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
"We agreed with the initiative of the Russian side to declare a ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from 10:00 (GMT+4). Despite this, the Armenian side continues to escalate the situation and shell our positions, using tanks and 120-mm mortars," the statement said.
