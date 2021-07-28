Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Afghanistan, appoints new one

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the recall of Hasan Zeynalov from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan, Trend reports.

President Aliyev also signed an order on the appointment of Ilham Mammadov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan.