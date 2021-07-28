Baku Declaration to strengthen Azerbaijani-Turkish relations - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)(PHOTO)

Politics 28 July 2021 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Baku Declaration will make a great contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister made the remark in Baku during a meeting with the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop on July 28.

Bayramov assessed the first trilateral meeting between the chairmen of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, the National Assembly of Pakistan, and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey as a great historical event.

He noted with satisfaction the signing of the Baku Declaration following the meeting of the heads of parliaments of the three fraternal countries.

The minister expressed confidence that this event will contribute to the further development of cooperation, stressed that relations between the countries are of particular importance.

Bayramov recalled the meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries in January 2021 in Islamabad.

He also assessed the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Shusha and the adoption of the Shusha Declaration as a historic event.

"From the first day of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the Azerbaijani people witnessed the support of the Turkish people, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and we highly appreciate this," Bayramov said.

The foreign minister stressed that Azerbaijan feels and welcomes Turkey's full support for ensuring peace in the region.

In turn, Sentop stressed that the relations of friendship and brotherhood between the three countries will contribute to the well-being of peoples, ensuring peace and security in the region.

Speaking about the current situation in the region, he assessed the proposal of Azerbaijan to sign a peace treaty with Armenia as a very important step.

The Turkish Parliament speaker also noted the need for Armenia to transfer minefield maps to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views took place on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, including at the level of parliaments, as well as on the topic of regional security.

Cooperation on multilateral platforms and within international organizations was also discussed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
‘Georgian Dream’ ruling party withdraws from EU-brokered agreement
‘Georgian Dream’ ruling party withdraws from EU-brokered agreement
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 28
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 28
New sewing enterprise established in Georgia’s Adjara
New sewing enterprise established in Georgia’s Adjara
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation from Oklahoma (PHOTO) Politics 16:19
Bank lending grows in Azerbaijan in 1H2021 Finance 16:06
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of road infrastructure in Kalbajar, Lachin Politics 16:02
Economic growth, social welfare - main priorities of Azerbaijan's state budget Economy 16:01
BioLight invests in US peripheral vision home test co US 15:55
UAE's biggest lender FAB posts 19% jump in Q2 net profit Arab World 15:48
bp announces planned time of commencing drilling of 3rd well for SWAP Oil&Gas 15:47
bp to work out ESIA for 3rd well at SWAP by end-2021 Oil&Gas 15:43
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 23,000 for the first time since June 30 Russia 15:40
‘Georgian Dream’ ruling party withdraws from EU-brokered agreement Georgia 15:39
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils 1H2021 revenues from ACG field Finance 15:37
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans accounting for households Finance 15:25
Pfizer raises estimates for 2021 sales of COVID-19 vaccine to $33.5 bln US 15:22
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender on modernization at polypropylene production plant Tenders 15:22
Kazakhstan offers Moldova’s entrepreneurs to use its int'l trade centers Business 15:22
Kyrgyzstan passes peak of third coronavirus wave Kyrgyzstan 15:19
Trial of Armenian militants who tortured Azerbaijanis during first Karabakh war continues in Baku Politics 15:07
Baku court sentences Armenians accused of espionage Politics 14:48
Kazakhstan needs to become self-sufficient in agricultural products - president Business 14:45
UK significantly increases import of Kazakh-made products Business 14:41
Azerbaijan creates mobile app for checking COVID passports ICT 14:38
Reconstruction of highway connecting several settlements under completion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO) Economy 14:33
Iran's Jask oil terminal reduces oil export costs Business 14:12
Oil refinery in Uzbekistan opens tender for raw materials Tenders 14:10
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 28 Georgia 14:03
Armenian side demonstrates disrespect for peace, coexistence in region – Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 14:02
Azerbaijan has great potential in creation of artificial lighting systems - Signify ICT 13:47
Equinor set to boost production as of 2021 Oil&Gas 13:42
Azerbaijani diaspora reps visit Jidir Plain in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 13:41
Kazakhstan’s MunaiTas opens tender for SCADA systems integration Tenders 13:37
Iran to open first section of Chabahar-Zahedan railway Business 13:36
Indian embassy in Baku inaugurates Indian Gallery within Gobustan National Historical Artistic Preserve (PHOTO) Society 13:34
OGVs carrying basic goods arrive at Iran's Imam Khomeini port Business 13:26
New sewing enterprise established in Georgia’s Adjara Georgia 13:08
Iran re-opens decommissioned power plants Business 13:06
Iran talks inactivity of its production factories in industrial towns Business 13:03
Kazakhstan's export to Italy down over 5M2021 Business 12:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 28 Finance 12:47
Most of Azerbaijan's SOFAZ assets placed in USD Finance 12:47
Japan to allocate funds for dev’t of women's entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan Business 12:45
UAE's top banks post strong Q2 net profit amid recovery from pandemic Arab World 12:35
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to rise Finance 12:24
Russian-US strategic stability consultations begin in Geneva Europe 12:21
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan-based Nostrum Oil & Gas to process gas from field in country's west Oil&Gas 12:12
Kazakhstan, Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency to co-op on investment projects Business 12:11
Two Turkmen regions complete sowing of sugar beet Business 12:07
More Kazakh ventures to export honey to Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan 12:04
Azerbaijani oil continues to rise in price Oil&Gas 12:03
Share of small entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan's GDP remains unchanged Business 11:54
Baku Declaration to strengthen Azerbaijani-Turkish relations - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 11:51
Free trade agreement under preparation between Turkey and Azerbaijan Economy 11:51
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Afghanistan, appoints new one Politics 11:24
Shusha Declaration to take Turkish-Azerbaijani relations to higher level - Parliament speaker Politics 11:21
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with BHOS graduates who will continue their education abroad (PHOTO) Society 11:19
Greek company to build two new substations in Georgia Oil&Gas 11:15
TAP among drivers of Enagas’ net profit Oil&Gas 11:14
Kyrgyzstan's count of coronavirus cases reaches 160,000-mark Kyrgyzstan 11:13
Turkmenistan names volume of oil produced by Turkmennebit's department Oil&Gas 11:11
Each side must keep its word on opening of Zangezur corridor - Turkish official Politics 11:08
As long as Armenia continues border provocations, peace in region impossible - official Politics 11:02
Speaker of Turkish Parliament talks goals of Baku Declaration Politics 10:51
Crypto platform Fireblocks raises $310m at $2.2b valuation Israel 10:48
Armenian side does not comply with terms of ceasefire - Azerbaijan's MoD Politics 10:46
Uzbekistan considers Austrian experience in output of export-oriented agricultural products Uzbekistan 10:45
Turkmenistan receives new gas inflow at Malay field Business 10:33
Austria names promising dimensions of co-op with Azerbaijan in transportation sector Transport 10:26
Iran’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up Business 10:25
Azerbaijan will give decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity - MFA Politics 10:19
Tension remains between Armenia, Azerbaijan in direction of Kalbajar Politics 10:09
Armenia threatens regional security by shelling Azerbaijani border districts - Turkish Parliament Politics 10:02
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for supply of equipment Tenders 09:59
Renewable energy is very good scope of co-op between Austria and Azerbaijan – ministry Oil&Gas 09:53
Next meeting of parliamentarians of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan to be held in Islamabad (PHOTO) Politics 09:45
Equinor’s natural gas sales go up Oil&Gas 09:34
Uzbekistan publicizes COVID-19 data for July 28 Uzbekistan 09:33
Equinor sees slight decrease in equity liquids, gas production Oil&Gas 09:31
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender for warehouse overhaul Tenders 09:31
Oklahoma ready to support Azerbaijan in developing wind energy - Gov. Kevin Stitt Politics 09:30
Ruling parties of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold conference in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 09:25
Oil prices gain on U.S. fuel drawdown despite rising COVID-19 cases Oil&Gas 09:24
Equinor reduces production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 09:20
Dollar down to 73.7 rubles on Moscow Exchange Russia 09:18
Georgia sees decrease in import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey Business 09:17
Yet another blood donation by Azercell (PHOTO) Society 09:01
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,484,605 Other News 08:48
Azerbaijan remains one of priority markets for implementation of Russia's IT solutions - Ministry Business 08:45
Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall in Japan's northeastern Miyagi prefecture Other News 08:25
Over 15 killed in road mishap in northern India Other News 07:43
Biden says White House considering vaccine mandate for all federal workers US 07:04
Apple reports Q3 record revenue Other News 06:29
4 confirmed dead after business jet crashes in California US 06:00
Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar district once again subjected to fire, two servicemen wounded - MoD Politics 05:28
It's necessary to work together with Russia and China, despite rivalry - Biden US 04:50
U.S. welcomes reopening of inter-Korean communication lines: State Dept. US 04:02
Biden accuses Russia trying to disrupt 2022 elections US 03:17
Britain reports highest deaths from COVID-19 since March as Johnson urges caution Europe 02:31
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Arab World 01:46
U.S. CDC recommends vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in many cases US 01:17
Dubai’s flydubai to commence operations to Hargeisa Arab World 00:28
Azerbaijan supports dev't of private and public-private ties with Russian companies - Russian Export Center Economy 27 July 23:59
All news