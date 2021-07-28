Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting

Politics 28 July 2021 19:21 (UTC+04:00)
Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during the Security Council meeting, Trend reports on July 28 with reference to the Kremlin.

First, the topical issues of the socio-economic development of Russia were discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, the topical issues of the international agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan, as well as on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were also discussed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting Politics 19:21
Azerbaijan sees growth in bank deposits in 1H2021 Finance 18:38
Azerbaijani FM, chair of Pakistani National Assembly discuss regional security issues (PHOTO) Politics 18:37
Azerbaijan ready to implement experience of US companies on 'smart technologies' - minister ICT 18:01
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 28 Society 17:53
Daily number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 700 in Azerbaijan Society 17:48
Rumors of Turkish Grand National Assembly's statement on creation of joint Turkic army - not true (VIDEO) Politics 17:32
Saudi Arabia's oil exports climb 147% to $16 bln in May Arab World 17:23
ICL reports jump in profit and revenue in Q2 Israel 17:21
Non-resource and non-energy export gained 30% in H1 2021 — Russian Export Center Russia 17:19
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts takes prominent place in WB report Economy 17:19
Italian regulator endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens Europe 17:17
Boeing posts first profit in almost two years helped by 737 MAX deliveries US 17:14
AZAL to Start Testing IATA Travel Pass Application on the Most Popular Destinations (VIDEO) Society 17:12
Mine clearance underway on suburbs of reservoir in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly - Trend TV (PHOTO) Society 17:10
Uzbekneftegaz looks to introduce advanced technology for gas purification Oil&Gas 17:01
Kazakhstan increases passenger cars manufacturing Transport 16:45
Turkmenistan's trade turnover up Business 16:44
Stability of manat, low inflation in Azerbaijan facilitate economic growth - expert Finance 16:37
Kazakhstan’s Altynalmas AK pays out dividends for 2Q2021 Business 16:20
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation from Oklahoma (PHOTO) Politics 16:19
Turkey sees sharp increase in grain exports to Uzbekistan Turkey 16:16
Bank lending grows in Azerbaijan in 1H2021 Finance 16:06
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of road infrastructure in Kalbajar, Lachin Politics 16:02
Economic growth, social welfare - main priorities of Azerbaijan's state budget Economy 16:01
BioLight invests in US peripheral vision home test co US 15:55
UAE's biggest lender FAB posts 19% jump in Q2 net profit Arab World 15:48
bp announces planned time of commencing drilling of 3rd well for SWAP Oil&Gas 15:47
bp to work out ESIA for 3rd well at SWAP by end-2021 Oil&Gas 15:43
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 23,000 for the first time since June 30 Russia 15:40
‘Georgian Dream’ ruling party withdraws from EU-brokered agreement Georgia 15:39
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils 1H2021 revenues from ACG field Finance 15:37
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans accounting for households Finance 15:25
Pfizer raises estimates for 2021 sales of COVID-19 vaccine to $33.5 bln US 15:22
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender on modernization at polypropylene production plant Tenders 15:22
Kazakhstan offers Moldova’s entrepreneurs to use its int'l trade centers Business 15:22
Kyrgyzstan passes peak of third coronavirus wave Kyrgyzstan 15:19
Prosecutor demands imprisonment for Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijanis during first Karabakh war Politics 15:07
Baku court sentences Armenians accused of espionage Politics 14:48
Kazakhstan needs to become self-sufficient in agricultural products - president Business 14:45
UK significantly increases import of Kazakh-made products Business 14:41
Azerbaijan creates mobile app for checking COVID passports ICT 14:38
Reconstruction of highway connecting several settlements under completion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO) Economy 14:33
Iran's Jask oil terminal reduces oil export costs Business 14:12
Oil refinery in Uzbekistan opens tender for raw materials Tenders 14:10
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 28 Georgia 14:03
Armenian side demonstrates disrespect for peace, coexistence in region – Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 14:02
Azerbaijan has great potential in creation of artificial lighting systems - Signify ICT 13:47
Equinor set to boost production as of 2021 Oil&Gas 13:42
Azerbaijani diaspora reps visit Jidir Plain in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 13:41
Kazakhstan’s MunaiTas opens tender for SCADA systems integration Tenders 13:37
Iran to open first section of Chabahar-Zahedan railway Business 13:36
Indian embassy in Baku inaugurates Indian Gallery within Gobustan National Historical Artistic Preserve (PHOTO) Society 13:34
OGVs carrying basic goods arrive at Iran's Imam Khomeini port Business 13:26
New sewing enterprise established in Georgia’s Adjara Georgia 13:08
Iran re-opens decommissioned power plants Business 13:06
Iran talks inactivity of its production factories in industrial towns Business 13:03
Kazakhstan's export to Italy down over 5M2021 Business 12:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 28 Finance 12:47
Most of Azerbaijan's SOFAZ assets placed in USD Finance 12:47
Japan to allocate funds for dev’t of women's entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan Business 12:45
UAE's top banks post strong Q2 net profit amid recovery from pandemic Arab World 12:35
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to rise Finance 12:24
Russian-US strategic stability consultations begin in Geneva Europe 12:21
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan-based Nostrum Oil & Gas to process gas from field in country's west Oil&Gas 12:12
Kazakhstan, Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency to co-op on investment projects Business 12:11
Two Turkmen regions complete sowing of sugar beet Business 12:07
More Kazakh ventures to export honey to Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan 12:04
Azerbaijani oil continues to rise in price Oil&Gas 12:03
Share of small entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan's GDP remains unchanged Business 11:54
Baku Declaration to strengthen Azerbaijani-Turkish relations - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 11:51
Free trade agreement under preparation between Turkey and Azerbaijan Economy 11:51
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Afghanistan, appoints new one Politics 11:24
Shusha Declaration to take Turkish-Azerbaijani relations to higher level - Parliament speaker Politics 11:21
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with BHOS graduates who will continue their education abroad (PHOTO) Society 11:19
Greek company to build two new substations in Georgia Oil&Gas 11:15
TAP among drivers of Enagas’ net profit Oil&Gas 11:14
Kyrgyzstan's count of coronavirus cases reaches 160,000-mark Kyrgyzstan 11:13
Turkmenistan names volume of oil produced by Turkmennebit's department Oil&Gas 11:11
Each side must keep its word on opening of Zangezur corridor - Turkish official Politics 11:08
As long as Armenia continues border provocations, peace in region impossible - official Politics 11:02
Speaker of Turkish Parliament talks goals of Baku Declaration Politics 10:51
Crypto platform Fireblocks raises $310m at $2.2b valuation Israel 10:48
Armenian side does not comply with terms of ceasefire - Azerbaijan's MoD Politics 10:46
Uzbekistan considers Austrian experience in output of export-oriented agricultural products Uzbekistan 10:45
Turkmenistan receives new gas inflow at Malay field Business 10:33
Austria names promising dimensions of co-op with Azerbaijan in transportation sector Transport 10:26
Iran’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up Business 10:25
Azerbaijan will give decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity - MFA Politics 10:19
Tension remains between Armenia, Azerbaijan in direction of Kalbajar Politics 10:09
Armenia threatens regional security by shelling Azerbaijani border districts - Turkish Parliament Politics 10:02
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for supply of equipment Tenders 09:59
Renewable energy is very good scope of co-op between Austria and Azerbaijan – ministry Oil&Gas 09:53
Next meeting of parliamentarians of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan to be held in Islamabad (PHOTO) Politics 09:45
Equinor’s natural gas sales go up Oil&Gas 09:34
Uzbekistan publicizes COVID-19 data for July 28 Uzbekistan 09:33
Equinor sees slight decrease in equity liquids, gas production Oil&Gas 09:31
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender for warehouse overhaul Tenders 09:31
Oklahoma ready to support Azerbaijan in developing wind energy - Gov. Kevin Stitt Politics 09:30
Ruling parties of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold conference in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 09:25
All news