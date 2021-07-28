Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during the Security Council meeting, Trend reports on July 28 with reference to the Kremlin.

First, the topical issues of the socio-economic development of Russia were discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, the topical issues of the international agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan, as well as on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were also discussed.