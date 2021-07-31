Azerbaijani Parliament to hold extraordinary session
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
A sufficient number of signatures have been collected in Azerbaijan to convene an extraordinary session of the parliament, Trend reports on July 31.
The first meeting of the extraordinary session will take place on August 3.
Besides, members of the parliament’s disciplinary commission were informed about the holding of its meeting on August 2.
