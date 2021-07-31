Azerbaijani Working Group on Economic Issues holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Economic Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters, established with the aim of resolving issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, has been held, Trend reports.

Representatives of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Ministries of Economy, Finance, Energy, Agriculture, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the State Tourism Agency, the Karabakh Revival Fund, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund took part in the meeting, held in the format of a video conference.

During the meeting, information was provided on the work done by the Ministry of Economy to implement the measures provided for by the Strategic Action Plan, approved by the Coordination Headquarters. Over the past period of time, work was completed on field inventory of 13,911 real estate facilities (11,016 buildings and 2,895 infrastructural objects) in Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Zangilan, Aghdam, Khojavand, Tartar, Khojaly and Kalbajar districts, as well as Shusha city. Work in the Lachin districts continues.

It was also found out that 5,165 (37.1 percent) of real estate properties that were inventoried at the first stage are mainly in suitable condition, 4,411 (31.7 percent) - in partially suitable, and 4,335 (31.2 percent) - in an unusable conditions.

Based on the analysis of the conclusions and proposals of government agencies, enterprises and organizations, as well as specialized Working Groups of the Coordination Headquarters, the final draft of the State Program for the restoration and sustainable development of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025 was drawn up and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021, the Aghdam Industrial Park was created, which has the necessary infrastructure and management structures for carrying out entrepreneurial activities, used for the production, processing (recycling) and sale of competitive products in the industrial sector through the use of modern technologies, as well as to provide services that contribute to the effective operation and development of entrepreneurs. Currently, on the basis of applications, 12 potential residents of the park have been selected.

Meetings with specialized companies were held to open stores with essential goods, pharmacies and the installation of ATMs in the liberated Kalbajar and Lachin districts. It is envisaged to organize a trip of entrepreneurs to the region according to an agreed schedule and route.

Some 12 out of the planned 27 state structures and organizations, were connected to the Karabakh digital geographic information system, which plays the role of a unified information platform, was ensured. and appropriate trainings were held to use this software. Work is underway to connect other government agencies and organizations to the system.

As many as 676 applications related to the implementation of entrepreneurial activities in the liberated territories were received. The priority of investment projects is analyzed, potential projects are determined and entered into the database.

The representative of the Ministry of Agriculture said that meetings were held with companies for the transfer of agricultural land for use in the liberated territories. Land use agreements were concluded with these companies for 14,497.25 hectares of land, subsidies were paid for 9,557.25 hectares of sown areas. As of July 23, the harvest of grain was harvested from 8,957.5 hectares. Within the framework of the pilot project, 3,661 bee colonies and 8,569 head of small ruminants from Kalbajar farmers were transferred to the liberated territories.

Monitoring was carried out to accommodate bee colonies in the Lachin district. 531 bee colonies belonging to farmers from Lachin temporarily residing in Aghjabadi, Ismayilli and Gakh districts were transferred to the district.

Negotiations were held with PGI from Andorra and Turkish INOVA to organize an assessment of tourism resources in the liberated territories. On August 1, employees of the State Tourism Agency will visit Shusha. During the trip, the tourist opportunities of Dashalty will be assessed.

The presented reports were discussed by the members of the Working Group, and appropriate decisions were made.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is headed by the head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.