Azerbaijani Working Group on Economic Issues holds meeting

Politics 31 July 2021 13:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Working Group on Economic Issues holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Economic Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters, established with the aim of resolving issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, has been held, Trend reports.

Representatives of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Ministries of Economy, Finance, Energy, Agriculture, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the State Tourism Agency, the Karabakh Revival Fund, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund took part in the meeting, held in the format of a video conference.

During the meeting, information was provided on the work done by the Ministry of Economy to implement the measures provided for by the Strategic Action Plan, approved by the Coordination Headquarters. Over the past period of time, work was completed on field inventory of 13,911 real estate facilities (11,016 buildings and 2,895 infrastructural objects) in Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Zangilan, Aghdam, Khojavand, Tartar, Khojaly and Kalbajar districts, as well as Shusha city. Work in the Lachin districts continues.

It was also found out that 5,165 (37.1 percent) of real estate properties that were inventoried at the first stage are mainly in suitable condition, 4,411 (31.7 percent) - in partially suitable, and 4,335 (31.2 percent) - in an unusable conditions.

Based on the analysis of the conclusions and proposals of government agencies, enterprises and organizations, as well as specialized Working Groups of the Coordination Headquarters, the final draft of the State Program for the restoration and sustainable development of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025 was drawn up and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021, the Aghdam Industrial Park was created, which has the necessary infrastructure and management structures for carrying out entrepreneurial activities, used for the production, processing (recycling) and sale of competitive products in the industrial sector through the use of modern technologies, as well as to provide services that contribute to the effective operation and development of entrepreneurs. Currently, on the basis of applications, 12 potential residents of the park have been selected.

Meetings with specialized companies were held to open stores with essential goods, pharmacies and the installation of ATMs in the liberated Kalbajar and Lachin districts. It is envisaged to organize a trip of entrepreneurs to the region according to an agreed schedule and route.

Some 12 out of the planned 27 state structures and organizations, were connected to the Karabakh digital geographic information system, which plays the role of a unified information platform, was ensured. and appropriate trainings were held to use this software. Work is underway to connect other government agencies and organizations to the system.

As many as 676 applications related to the implementation of entrepreneurial activities in the liberated territories were received. The priority of investment projects is analyzed, potential projects are determined and entered into the database.

The representative of the Ministry of Agriculture said that meetings were held with companies for the transfer of agricultural land for use in the liberated territories. Land use agreements were concluded with these companies for 14,497.25 hectares of land, subsidies were paid for 9,557.25 hectares of sown areas. As of July 23, the harvest of grain was harvested from 8,957.5 hectares. Within the framework of the pilot project, 3,661 bee colonies and 8,569 head of small ruminants from Kalbajar farmers were transferred to the liberated territories.

Monitoring was carried out to accommodate bee colonies in the Lachin district. 531 bee colonies belonging to farmers from Lachin temporarily residing in Aghjabadi, Ismayilli and Gakh districts were transferred to the district.

Negotiations were held with PGI from Andorra and Turkish INOVA to organize an assessment of tourism resources in the liberated territories. On August 1, employees of the State Tourism Agency will visit Shusha. During the trip, the tourist opportunities of Dashalty will be assessed.

The presented reports were discussed by the members of the Working Group, and appropriate decisions were made.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is headed by the head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil export
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil export
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
SOCAR Petroleum explains reason of Premium gasoline price hike
SOCAR Petroleum explains reason of Premium gasoline price hike
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russia reports 23,807 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:02
Azerbaijan conducting large-scale restoration work in Karabakh - former Israeli MP Politics 15:01
Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory US 14:59
Iran creates new opportunities at Lamerd Special Economic Zone Business 14:55
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:54
Azerbaijani president congratulates Swiss counterpart Politics 14:42
Data on 1H2021 cargo shipment via Turkish Botas port revealed Turkey 14:39
Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 30 Uzbekistan 14:34
Info about Azerbaijani Armed Forces opening fire, disseminated by Armenia, unbased - MoD Politics 14:17
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization Business 14:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 31 Society 14:14
Turkmenistan expects growth of retail trade turnover Finance 13:59
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 31 Georgia 13:57
Amazon faces more than slowing sales growth US 13:55
Azerbaijan organizes trip to liberated Aghdam for graduates of foreign universities (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13:49
Uzbekneftegaz completes construction of number of wells Oil&Gas 13:48
Turkey discloses 1H2021 volume of cargo shipment through Istanbul port Turkey 13:38
Iran could face more dangerous wave of coronavirus, official warns Society 13:37
Residential Property Price Index in Georgia down Business 13:35
Azerbaijan's firefighters helping battle wildfires in Turkey (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 13:34
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil export Economy 13:33
Volume of 6M2021 cargo shipment via Turkish ports from Russia disclosed Turkey 13:32
Buy & sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 13:29
Azerbaijani Working Group on Economic Issues holds meeting Politics 13:28
Data on environmental damage to Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Jabrayil districts transferred to Prosecutor General's Office Azerbaijan 13:16
Prices of apartments in Iran’s Tehran city continue to rise Finance 13:15
Iran plans to increase insurance premiums Finance 13:14
Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 12:56
Turkmenistan's oil refinery establishes production of new brand aviation fuel Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijani Parliament to hold extraordinary session Politics 12:55
Kazakhstan's export to Georgia significantly down Business 12:41
Turkish reveals data on 1H2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports from Malta Turkey 12:18
Armenia still making territorial claims to Azerbaijan - MFA Politics 12:17
Uzbekistan’s business activity index for June 2021 revealed Business 12:08
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11:46
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo movement via domestic ports from Italy Turkey 11:46
Iran may hit record for gold prices soon - Gold and Jewelry Union's VP Business 11:45
Uzbekistan, Japan consider promotion of political peace process in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 11:39
High economic growth recorded in Georgia - minister Business 11:38
Azerbaijan hosts regular meeting of working group on environmental issues Politics 11:33
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 11:22
Fake information of Armenia aims to hide army losses - Azerbaijani military expert Politics 11:15
Iran assigns more credit for home construction Business 11:11
Georgia’s largest animal feed producer launches construction of new plant Business 11:07
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo movement via domestic ports from Albania Turkey 11:06
Iranian currency rates for July 31 Finance 11:05
Iran's government supplies gas to industrial units of West Azerbaijan Province Business 11:04
SOCAR Petroleum explains reason of Premium gasoline price hike Oil&Gas 10:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:34
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 10:34
Iran receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Japan Society 10:13
Is there a future for Maglev trains? Kyrgyzstan 10:10
Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees US 10:09
Lebanese air carrier starts flights to Tbilisi Transport 10:07
Cargo traffic at Turkish Adnan Menderes airport notably grows in 6M2021 Turkey 10:04
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 09:53
Construction permits in Georgia increase in January through June 2021 Construction 09:52
Iran's private sector eyes to use economic opportunities in Syria Business 09:50
Entire ideology of Armenians rests on hatred, false history - Azerbaijani official Politics 09:42
Iran's apparel export increases Business 09:39
Uzbekistan publicizes COVID-19 data for July 31 Uzbekistan 09:37
Iranian company excluded from project in Afghanistan Business 09:36
Iran distributes solar panels among nomads in Fars Province Business 09:33
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 09:21
Caspian countries to be united by "green diplomacy" Politics 09:20
Paris Agreement to render conventional oil & gas activity less and less viable Economy 09:15
2 Green Line trains in Boston crash, injuring more than 20 US 08:50
Turkmenistan makes significant contribution to increasing volume of transit cargo transportation - TRACECA Transport 08:25
Triathlon-Britain win first-ever mixed-relay gold Other News 08:10
21 new coronavirus cases detected at Tokyo Olympics - organizing committee Other News 07:15
US seizes tanker used to evade North Korea sanctions US 06:32
U.S. resumes fast-track deportation flights of Central American migrant families US 05:50
Palestinian protesters injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank Israel 05:12
Study in Argentina shows safety of combining Sputnik V with other vaccines Other News 04:37
Biden says he is hopeful about talks with Russia on strategic stability US 03:52
Israel reports 2,280 new COVID-19 cases Israel 03:09
Up to 13 killed in IS attack on funeral in north of Baghdad Arab World 02:28
First group of Azerbaijani firefighting unit arrives in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 02:10
U.S. approves potential sale of $3.4 bln helicopters to Israel US 01:49
Russia to have 100% performance of OPEC+ deal in July — official Russia 01:11
4 injured after shots fired in Berlin Europe 00:28
Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo, passenger traffic at Ankara Esenboga Airport Turkey 30 July 23:59
Uzbekistan starts producing Sputnik V vaccine Uzbekistan 30 July 23:23
Israel bans travel to 4 more countries over COVID-19 concerns Israel 30 July 23:01
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss issues of upcoming regular Consultative meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia Turkmenistan 30 July 22:50
Saudi-led coalition says foils Houthi attack on commercial ship Arab World 30 July 22:37
Georgia doubles cement imports from Azerbaijan Business 30 July 22:12
Iran reports increase in imports, exports in past 4 months Business 30 July 22:10
10,000 doses of homegrown QazVac vaccine delivered to Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 30 July 22:08
Russia authorizes supply of tomatoes from several more Azerbaijani enterprises Economy 30 July 22:04
UK reports another 29,622 coronavirus cases Europe 30 July 21:54
TRACECA hopes Turkmenistan to take part in pilot transportation project via blockchain Transport 30 July 21:44
USAID hosts round table discussion to promote women’s entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 30 July 21:42
Russia, Turkey discussing long-term gas transit agreement — official Russia 30 July 21:23
Kazakhstan puts up Investment Fund for sale Business 30 July 20:38
Azerbaijan holds meeting of working groups of Interdepartmental Center in Hadrut (PHOTO) Politics 30 July 20:38
Azerbaijan, as always, close to fraternal Turkey - Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Politics 30 July 20:27
French media representatives horrified by Armenian vandalism in Karabakh (PHOTO) Society 30 July 20:09
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank constantly modernizing products and services Finance 30 July 19:52
Kazakh government, ArcelorMittal Temirtau company sign MoU Kazakhstan 30 July 19:50
All news