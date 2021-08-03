President Erdogan grateful to President Aliyev for helping fight wildfires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked all countries and organizations that supported Turkey in extinguishing forest fires, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

"On behalf of my people, I thank all the friendly countries and organizations that supported us in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey, expressed their condolences, voiced their readiness to help and helped," the Turkish president wrote on his page in social network.

“This difficult period will soon be over,” President Erdogan added.

"On behalf of my country, I express my gratitude to my dear friend, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez for the support from the very first days,” the Turkish president said.

“I express my gratitude to President of neighboring Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani , President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky,” President Erdogan said.