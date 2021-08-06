Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Nakhchivan come under fire from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

Trend:

On August 6, starting from 12:45 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.