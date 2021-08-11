Changes made to Board of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 844 dated January 24, 2003 ‘On improving the structure of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)’, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Board of the SOCAR will consist of 14 members appointed and dismissed by the president of Azerbaijan: the president, the first vice president, and 12 vice presidents.

Before that, the Board of the SOCAR consisted of 14 members appointed and dismissed from their positions by the president of Azerbaijan: the president, first vice president, and vice presidents of the SOCAR on geology and geophysics, on-field development, on economic issues, on processing, on investments and marketing, social issues, ecology, personnel, regime and information technology, strategic development, oil, on gas and gas transportation, and vice president.