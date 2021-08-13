Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani Army positions in direction of Nakhchivan - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 13:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at Azerbaijani Army positions in direction of Nakhchivan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian forces located in Arazdayan settlement of Vedi district, using weapons of different calibers, periodically had been firing at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement, Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on August 13 since 09:35 (GMT+4).

The personnel of the Azerbaijani troops suffered no casualties.

The current situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani servicemen.