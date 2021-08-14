President Ilham Aliyev: The number one goal was the liberation of Karabakh and East Zangazur
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14
Trend:
“The number one goal for us was the liberation of Karabakh and East Zangazur. This was our historic mission. All our resources were mobilized,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by CNN Turk TV channel.
“We marched towards this goal day and night, and we finally reached it. Now there are new goals. These goals are to strengthen the Victory, to ensure the security of Azerbaijan, to rebuild the liberated lands and to prevent the rise of Armenian revanchist forces,” the head of state said.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past 18 years, both Turkey and Azerbaijan have formed a common policy
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey's defense industry is developing very fast, and we also benefit and will benefit from it
President Ilham Aliyev: The countries that recognize the so-called “Armenian genocide” do not want to recognize the Khojaly genocide
President Ilham Aliyev: If Armenia is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, then, of course, long-term peace will come to the region
President Ilham Aliyev: Weapons and servicemen cannot be sent from Armenia to the territories controlled by Russian peacekeeping forces
Azerbaijani President: This was our duty to the people, to history, to future generations, and we have fulfilled this duty with dignity
Azerbaijani President: Armenians living in Khankandi and surrounding villages must be integrated into our society
Azerbaijani President: Our expectations from Russia are that all the provisions of the trilateral Statement will be implemented
Azerbaijani President: Sufficient funds have been raised for the reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangazur
President Ilham Aliyev: The accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia always committed various provocations against us during the negotiating process
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan started the War of Salvation, liberated its historical lands from the occupiers
Uzbekistan implementing number of investment projects in dev't of drinking water supply and sewerage systems