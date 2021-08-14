President Ilham Aliyev: The number one goal was the liberation of Karabakh and East Zangazur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Trend:

“The number one goal for us was the liberation of Karabakh and East Zangazur. This was our historic mission. All our resources were mobilized,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by CNN Turk TV channel.

“We marched towards this goal day and night, and we finally reached it. Now there are new goals. These goals are to strengthen the Victory, to ensure the security of Azerbaijan, to rebuild the liberated lands and to prevent the rise of Armenian revanchist forces,” the head of state said.