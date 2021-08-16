Azerbaijan to take part in IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug,16

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, left for the Republic of Turkey at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar to participate in the IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair to be held in Istanbul, Trend reports Aug.16 with reference to the ministry.

The Minister of Defense will inspect weapons, engineering, and military equipment produced by various companies at the IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair.

During the visit, a number of meetings with the Minister of Defense are planned.