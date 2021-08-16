Azerbaijan to take part in IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul

Politics 16 August 2021 12:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to take part in IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug,16

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, left for the Republic of Turkey at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar to participate in the IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair to be held in Istanbul, Trend reports Aug.16 with reference to the ministry.

The Minister of Defense will inspect weapons, engineering, and military equipment produced by various companies at the IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair.

During the visit, a number of meetings with the Minister of Defense are planned.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran’s GTC announces volume of wheat purchased from famers in Kurdistan Province
Iran’s GTC announces volume of wheat purchased from famers in Kurdistan Province
Iran provides several loans in trade sector
Iran provides several loans in trade sector
Turkey records increase in sales of local real estates by Iranian citizens in 7M2021
Turkey records increase in sales of local real estates by Iranian citizens in 7M2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran’s GTC announces volume of wheat purchased from famers in Kurdistan Province Business 13:02
Iran provides several loans in trade sector Finance 13:01
Oil refinery in Uzbekistan extends tender for safety valves Tenders 13:01
Armenia's claim about Armenian serviceman's death from shooting by Azerbaijan fake - MoD Politics 13:00
Kazakhstan records growth in inflation rate for July 2021 Kazakhstan 12:59
Volume of freight traffic carried out by Georgian transport sector up Transport 12:58
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of general equipment Tenders 12:57
MOL Group’s total capex down y-o-y Oil&Gas 12:56
COVID-19 vaccines don't cause infertility - Azerbaijani MP Society 12:49
EBRD approves allocation of agricultural loans to Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika Finance 12:36
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 12:34
Galt and Taggart shares data on inflation in Georgia Business 12:32
Uzbek company ships first batch of peanuts to UK Uzbekistan 12:32
Turkmenistan sells domestic products to various countries on exchange Business 12:30
Uzbekistan exceeds coal production estimates in 7M2021 Uzbekistan 12:29
Turkey records increase in sales of local real estates by Iranian citizens in 7M2021 Turkey 12:27
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 12:16
Bank Maskan Iran provides loans for repair of apartments Finance 12:13
Purchase of wheat from farmers in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province continues Business 12:12
Azerbaijan to take part in IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul Politics 12:09
China`s share of Iran global trade increased Business 12:08
No Azerbaijani civilians currently present in Afghanistan - MFA Politics 11:59
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of loans issued in housing, construction sector Finance 11:59
IMIDRO shares data on excavations in Iran’s mining sector Business 11:57
Iran working on plan for dev't of home appliance industry Business 11:54
Iran provides loan for transportation sector Transport 11:49
Opening of Zangezur corridor dictated by new reality - Azerbaijani MP Politics 11:43
Armenia's claims about death of Azerbaijani serviceman in Garagol not true - MoD Politics 11:41
Iran to balance wages with inflation - President Raisi Finance 11:40
Iran to establish Oman Sea and Persian Gulf Convention Business 11:37
Turkey discloses number of ships docking at Canakkale port in 7M2021 Turkey 11:30
Iran shares data on number of inactive production units owned by banks Finance 11:29
Kyrgyzstan to produce military drones Kyrgyzstan 11:26
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Qeshm port rising Transport 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:05
Iran suspends authorized cryptocurrency farms until September Oil&Gas 11:05
Turkey sees increase in exports of grains, legumes to Azerbaijan Turkey 10:59
Iran to expand trade with Ghana Business 10:59
National Iranian Copper Industry Company sees increase in capital Business 10:56
Iran shares data on number of vaccine imports from China Society 10:54
Iran reveals amount of money saved in gas sector Oil&Gas 10:54
Uzbek energy ministry reveals projects to be implemented by end of 2021 Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange performance announced Finance 10:46
Iran, Afghanistan three trade borders open despite Taliban resurgence Business 10:43
Armenian Armed Forces firing at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan's direction Politics 10:42
Zangezur corridor can serve as method for attracting investments - Bryza Politics 10:40
Croatia’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan nearing 285M euros Oil&Gas 10:34
Germany imports over 112M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:21
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (August 9 through August 13) Finance 10:17
Turkey's export of carpets to Uzbekistan declines in value in 7M2021 Turkey 10:16
Turkmenistan considering construction of new private chemical plant Construction 10:16
Turkey sees double growth in 7M2021 carpet exports to Turkmenistan Turkey 10:16
Turkey's export of clothing to Kazakhstan surges in value for 7M2021 Turkey 10:15
Side effects after COVID-19 vaccination - normal phenomenon, says Azerbaijani doctor Society 10:14
Kazakhstan receives Chinese Sinopharm vaccine Kazakhstan 10:13
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:13
Azerbaijan starts providing social services to COVID-passport holders Society 10:12
Zangezur corridor's opening to be important step for entire South Caucasus - Israeli expert Azerbaijan 10:11
Hydrogen to face stiff competition in 2 sectors Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran to launch new gold mine Business 09:48
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 16 Uzbekistan 09:37
No airplane with Afghan President Ghani entered Tajik airspace - MFA Tajikistan 09:36
Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic Other News 08:41
Kazakhstan reports over 7,200 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:07
Azerbaijan investigating possibility of using off-grid renewable energy systems – ministry Oil&Gas 08:00
Fitch estimates Georgian Railway's standalone credit profile Business 08:00
Trump urges Biden to resign amid events in Afghanistan US 07:40
China's daily crude steel output down 4.4 pct in early August Other News 07:09
Malaysian PM expected to resign after months of political turmoil Other News 06:31
Israel reports 3,783 new COVID-19 cases Israel 05:48
120 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast Arab World 05:01
Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" Other News 04:14
Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297 Other News 03:28
UK records another 26,750 coronavirus cases Europe 02:49
Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul — spokesman Other News 02:08
Death toll from floods in Turkey rises to 64 Turkey 01:27
US sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan US 00:52
Taliban vows safety to all foreigners, diplomatic missions in Kabul Other News 00:33
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions again Politics 00:23
Several explosions occurred near US Embassy in Kabul Other News 00:12
USAID implements new program to ensure Georgia’s energy independence Oil&Gas 00:01
UN Security Council to discuss Afghanistan on Monday Other News 15 August 23:45
Canada's Trudeau takes gamble, calls 'pivotal' snap election for Sept. 20 Other News 15 August 23:01
Azerbaijani soldiers guarding Kabul airport - MoD Politics 15 August 22:33
Taliban intends to improve relations with Turkey Turkey 15 August 21:54
Georgia actively works to evacuate its citizens from Kabul, Georgian MFA says Georgia 15 August 21:43
Liabilities of Azerbaijani banks continue year-on-year growth Finance 15 August 21:23
Georgian Kakhetian Traditional Winery sees increase in sales in Russia Business 15 August 21:20
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 22 Oil&Gas 15 August 21:15
7 senior members of IS group captured in northern Iraq Arab World 15 August 20:44
Turkmenistan, US discuss co-op in various fields Turkmenistan 15 August 20:38
EBRD to support five thermal power plants in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15 August 20:14
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert Politics 15 August 20:00
Turkey's COVID-19 board recommends 16 as new vaccination age limit Turkey 15 August 19:50
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 15 Society 15 August 19:25
Azerbaijan confirms 2,993 more COVID-19 cases, 646 recoveries Society 15 August 19:14
Woodside in Advanced Talks to Buy A$20B BHP Oil Unit Oil&Gas 15 August 18:49
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 15 August 18:15
UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheikh Mansour says it will be ‘exceptional platform’ Arab World 15 August 18:00
Tree planting event to celebrate 75th Independence Day of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 15 August 17:34
All news