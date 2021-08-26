Azerbaijan withdraws its peacekeepers from Afghanistan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Azerbaijan withdrew its peacekeepers from Afghanistan, Trend reports on Aug.26 citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, on August 26, 120 Azerbaijani peacekeepers, who performed their duties at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, were withdrawn from the country.

Currently, the peacekeepers, their weapons and military equipment have been delivered by air to Ankara. The return of Azerbaijani servicemen to their homeland is planned soon.