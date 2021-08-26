Provision of families of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans with housing was one of key directions of our policy, still the case today - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

Today, great work is being done and should be done to perpetuate the memory of the martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars and to keep them in our hearts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

“The provision of the families of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans with housing was one of the key directions of our policy, and this is still the case today. At the same time, of course, this process will last for a certain time because this problem will be completely eliminated in the near future. At the same time, we must be more active in conveying the truth about the Second Karabakh War to the world community. This topic must also be in the forefront of education of our youth. Because our victory in the Second Karabakh War, in the Patriotic War is a historic victory for us.

So far, tremendous work has been done as part of our state policy for the families of martyrs and those disabled in the war. Suffice it to say that about 10,000 people of this category have been provided with apartments and private houses by the state. A total of 1,572 apartments were provided last year alone. This year, about 3,000 apartments will be provided, and thus the problem of people waiting in line will be resolved. At the same time, 50 cars will be presented today. To date, the number of cars presented exceeds 7,000, more precisely, 7,200. More than a thousand citizens of this category will live in the residential complex we are gathered for the opening of today. All conditions are available here. It is a beautiful residential complex and close to the main roads. A school for 1,500 people where we are meeting now, a kindergarten, bright, beautiful and comfortable apartments have been built, and this once again shows the policy pursued by the state.

I must also say that Azerbaijan can be considered an exemplary country in the world in this area. I want to say again that so far about 10,000 citizens have been provided with apartments and private houses. We allocate fairly large funds from the state budget every year to resolve these issues, and this program will be fully implemented in the coming period. Relevant instructions have been given to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, and when next year's budget is approved, of course, this issue will be resolved. I must also say that on the basis of an order I signed yesterday, those who showed heroism in the Second Karabakh War and were awarded the title of hero will be provided with apartments, and the relevant order was signed. All those named Heroes of the Patriotic War will be provided with apartments. The families of martyrs awarded this title will also be provided with apartments.

At the same time, after the war, more than 9,000 people received social benefits. On average, 2 payments were made per person. Our wounded servicemen are being provided with the most modern prostheses. Such an opportunity has been created for them and the latest generation of prostheses have been purchased. According to the information provided to me, more than 180 people need prostheses, and 140 of them have already been provided with them, and these prostheses are returning them to normal life. They can walk, run and even play football. This is an integral part of our policy. I have repeatedly said that we must always pay attention to the most vulnerable people, and we also did that within our financial capabilities after the First Karabakh War. We did less when we had fewer opportunities, we did more when we had more opportunities, but we did that and we are still doing it today.

At the same time, thousands of new homes are being built for people who lost their property during the war. When the hated enemy was defeated on the battlefield, they wanted to avenge that on the civilians. Many of our cities were under constant fire, were bombarded with artillery, with banned bombs, white phosphorus bombs and ballistic missiles. More than a hundred civilians, including women and children, were killed and thousands lost their property. That is why this work is being done today. Thousands of houses are being built, and most of them have already been built,” the head of state said.