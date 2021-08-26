Thousands of new homes being built for people who lost their property during war - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

Thousands of new homes are being built for people who lost their property during the war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

“When the hated enemy was defeated on the battlefield, they wanted to avenge that on the civilians. Many of our cities were under constant fire, were bombarded with artillery, with banned bombs, white phosphorus bombs and ballistic missiles. More than a hundred civilians, including women and children, were killed and thousands lost their property. That is why this work is being done today. Thousands of houses are being built, and most of them have already been built,” the head of state said.