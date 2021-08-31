Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Dear Mr. President, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan," the message said.

"As a brotherly country, we are very happy with the significant achievements in the socio-economic development and other spheres in Uzbekistan under your wise leadership over the past period," the message said.

"The current state of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations, based on mutual trust and support, is pleasing," the message said. "These relations are characterized by a high level of development of our political, economic and cultural ties."

"I am confident that the joint efforts we make towards the further deepening of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to serve the prosperity of our peoples," the message said.

"On this remarkable day, I once again cordially congratulate you, and wish the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan everlasting peace and prosperity," the message said.