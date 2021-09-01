Azerbaijan's liberated territories hopefully to prosper again - Kyrgyz journalist

Politics 1 September 2021 09:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's liberated territories hopefully to prosper again - Kyrgyz journalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s territories [liberated from Armenia's occupation in the second Karabakh war in 2020] hopefully will prosper again, journalist of Kyrgyz AZIA TV channel Daniyar Jargynbayev told Trend during a media tour of the journalists of member-states and observers of the Turkic Council to the liberated lands.

According to Jargynbayev, he was deeply saddened to see the heavy consequences of the Armenian occupation.

"Any war is evil, grief of mothers, grief of everyone and the whole nation. I saw with my own eyes how the graves were destroyed, as if the tanks deliberately demolished them. Used shells everywhere. I hope that vineyards and green fields will bloom here again," he added.

More than 20 journalists from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina are visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

The trip is aimed at informing the media representatives about the consequences of the Armenian vandalism, the destruction of settlements and historical monuments of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

During the three-day trip, the journalists will visit Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Shusha, and Ganja cities. On the first day of the trip, journalists will meet with representatives of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency in Fuzuli, observe the de-mining process, visit the mosque in Alkhanly village, as well as view destruction in the city of Jabrayil, see destroyed Islamic historical and religious monuments, and cemeteries.

