Azerbaijan immediately conveyed its protest to Russia through diplomatic channels - MFA (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan immediately conveyed its protest to Russia through diplomatic channels, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the statement commenting on mentioning the so-called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’ on Russian United Trade Information System's official website (zakupki.gov.ru) in the tender announcement on provision of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan.

"In connection with this issue, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry immediately expressed protest to the Russian side through diplomatic channels and delivered to its attention that showing of such wrong information doesn’t correspond to the spirit of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries," she noted.

"The opposite side noted that this was a technical error and stressed that there will be taken respective measures for its elimination, and that such issues in the future will be sensitively treated," added the spokesperson.