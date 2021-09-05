Trip of residents of liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam district to their hometown continues (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5
Trend:
A group of residents of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation made a trip to their hometown, Trend reports.
The residents were welcomed by Special Representative of the Azerbaijani president Emin Huseynov.
The guests visited the Panahali Khan Palace, the Bread Museum, the House of Culture, the Juma Mosque. Then residents of the district will visit the mosque of Giyasli village and Shahbulag fortress.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better