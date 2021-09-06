Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Mollavali village (VIDEO)

Politics 6 September 2021 11:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Mollavali village (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared footage from the Mollavali village of Fuzuli district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Sept.6 referring to the ministry.

The footage:

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha
Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha
Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD
Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Afghanistan, terrorism, Indo-Pacific, climate change on Modi's US trip agenda Other News 12:20
Oil giant ADNOC to sell minimum 7.5% stake in drilling unit's IPO Arab World 12:19
Turkmenistan’s 1H2021 oil product export to Belgium revealed Oil&Gas 12:07
Turkey records rise in value of leather exports Turkey 11:52
Iran's Petropars Company to accelerate drilling at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11:52
Iran boots oil products exports from east ports of Hormozgan Province Oil&Gas 11:51
Iran stops export of its steel to Afghanistan Iran 11:44
Uzbekneftegaz to reduce imports, increase exports with help of US, Singapore Oil&Gas 11:27
SOCAR to issue new bonds - date and details announced Oil&Gas 11:26
Uzbekistan receives new vaccine consignment from China Uzbekistan 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:24
Iran unveils volume of sugar to be produced in country Finance 11:19
Iran to continue nuclear talks – MFA Nuclear Program 11:13
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Mollavali village (VIDEO) Politics 11:13
Turkey to conduct geological exploration at new perspective areas in Uzbekistan - ministry Turkey 11:11
Azerbaijan working on returning IDPs to liberated lands - MFA Politics 11:07
IFPA signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in Food Security Sector (PHOTO) Arab World 10:52
ICD’s event discusses ways to promote cross-border disruptive financial services (PHOTO) Economy 10:50
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 10:49
BOTAS discloses volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran shares data on passenger, cargo aircraft traffic from March through June 2021 Transport 10:40
Texas city to offer Samsung large property tax breaks to build $17 bln chip plant US 10:34
Kyrgyzstan adds 109 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:23
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 10:19
Turkmen consortium to buy equipment for centrifugal pump via tender Tenders 10:14
Central Bank of Iran shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:13
Number of passengers transported from/to Iran via airlines increases Transport 10:10
Russian State Duma election early vote kicks off in Canada Russia 09:54
Gas prices in Europe to remain high this winter — Former OMV head Europe 09:50
Iranian currency rates for September 6 Finance 09:46
Israel to reopen for small foreign tour groups Israel 09:45
Azerbaijan rapidly building roads leading to Karabakh Economy 09:39
Oil extends losses after deep Saudi price cuts signal demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:35
Turkey publishes steel export figures for 8M2021 Turkey 09:30
Turkey shares 8M2021 data on export of grain and legumes Turkey 09:22
Purchase of wheat from farmers in Iran's Kermanshah Province wraps up Business 09:06
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale Sept.6 Oil&Gas 09:04
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 09:04
S. Korea reports 1,375 more COVID-19 cases, 261,778 in total Other News 08:55
Taliban say Panjshir valley 'completely captured' Other News 08:39
Turkey condemns military takeover in Guinea Turkey 08:21
Georgia reveals real GDP growth for July Georgia 08:00
Agreements already reached on participation of Korean companies in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - ambassador (Interview) Economy 08:00
Alcaraz youngest in Open era to reach men's QF at Flushing Meadows Other News 07:47
3,897 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:24
Azerbaijani chess player Rauf Mammadov takes sixth place at European Championship Society 07:01
S. Korea eyes resumption of new FTA with group of Arab nations Other News 06:34
South African ex-president released on medical parole Other News 06:10
Australia takes delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Britain Other News 05:44
Brazil-Argentina WC qualifier suspended Other News 05:15
Israel's forex reserves hit record 205.91 bln USD Israel 04:41
Top US secretaries to visit Qatar US 04:12
Iraq signs deal with France's Total on 4 energy projects: statement Arab World 03:45
Nord Stream 2 construction to finish this week - Former OMV head Oil&Gas 03:19
4, including infant, killed after shooting in U.S. Florida US 02:52
UK records another 37,011 coronavirus cases Europe 02:29
Mexican officials cut off new migrant caravan, breaking up main group Other News 02:03
Anti-Taliban resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti killed in Panjshir Other News 01:34
VW CEO says smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger' Other News 01:11
Some domestic flights resume at Kabul airport Other News 00:46
Azerbaijani national football team composition changed for upcoming match Society 00:22
Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says US 00:19
Iran's South Pars Gas Company ready to supply gas domestically Oil&Gas 5 September 23:59
Turkmenistan provides humanitarian assistance to Afghan border regions - deputy minister Turkmenistan 5 September 23:49
Raisi receives 2nd Iranian COVID-19 injection Society 5 September 23:43
Verstappen takes F1 title lead with dominant Dutch GP win Other News 5 September 23:41
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.89 mln: Africa CDC Other News 5 September 23:18
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization Business 5 September 22:53
Gas prices to continue upward trend into 2022 Oil&Gas 5 September 22:45
Recent rise in US crude production won’t last long US 5 September 22:36
Oil output to surge outside US Oil&Gas 5 September 22:32
UN chief calls for immediate release of Guinean president Other News 5 September 22:13
Kazakhstan-Poland trade volumes rise despite global pandemic Business 5 September 21:50
Israel's population tops 9.39 mln: report Israel 5 September 21:25
Iran's steel sector suffers due to electricity shortages Oil&Gas 5 September 21:19
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran up Transport 5 September 21:13
Turkey, Azerbaijan launch "Brotherly Brigade" project - Turkish Defense Ministry Politics 5 September 21:11
Germany wants to talk with Taliban about further evacuations from Afghanistan - Merkel Europe 5 September 21:11
Azerbaijan's national team takes 10th place at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Society 5 September 21:04
Turkish schools reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 5 September 20:31
Indian Embassy celebrates Teacher’s Day (PHOTO) Other News 5 September 20:03
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 5 September 19:41
Soldiers say Guinea constitution, government dissolved in apparent coup Other News 5 September 19:19
EC meeting of European Gymnastics to be held in September - European Gymnastics president Society 5 September 18:58
Azerbaijan confirms 3,310 more COVID-19 cases, 2,972 recoveries Society 5 September 18:53
Georgia to complete construction of one more road soon Georgia 5 September 18:38
Iran to increase extraction from Danan oil field Oil&Gas 5 September 18:29
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats Arab World 5 September 18:26
Indian boy dies of Nipah virus in Kerala after being hospitalized with symptoms Other News 5 September 17:44
Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad talks this year's fish production plans Business 5 September 17:12
Two injured in heavy gunfire near Guinea's presidential palace Other News 5 September 16:51
Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense Politics 5 September 16:22
Residents of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district visit Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO) Society 5 September 16:18
Uzbek Miniatry of Finance signs 2 new agreements with IsDB Uzbekistan 5 September 16:08
Azerbaijan continues to create infrastructure in Aghdam - Special rep of president Politics 5 September 15:48
Georgia sees increase in minimum subsistence level in July 2021 Business 5 September 15:47
Tajikistan, UK talk situation in Afghanistan Tajikistan 5 September 15:43
298 COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h Kazakhstan 5 September 15:17
US increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 5 September 15:08
Harmony of antiquity and modernity in Azerbaijan’s Baku city (PHOTO) Society 5 September 15:00
All news