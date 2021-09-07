President of Azerbaijan congratulates head of North Macedonia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence.
