Turkey to continue to support fraternal Azerbaijan - Turkish defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan liberated its lands (Karabakh and 7 surrounding districts) from the Armenian occupation following the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan second Karabakh war, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Turkey, which supported Azerbaijan at that time (during the war, which took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020), will continue to be next to its brothers, based on the ‘One nation, two states’ slogan.

Akar stressed that Turkey places particular emphasis to stability in the region, including the Caucasus, and is doing everything possible to ensure peace and stability.